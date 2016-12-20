Glenwood Springs to move recycle center to South Canyon Landfill | PostIndependent.com

Todd Mulligan has mixed feelings about Glenwood Springs’ plan to move the city’s recycling center to the South Canyon Landfill west of town next March.

“It will sort of hamper things,” he said, making the process less convenient.

“I think it might inhibit a lot of people who won’t want to go out there just to get rid of their cardboard,” he said during a typically busy Tuesday afternoon at the current recycling center located at School and 11th streets.

At the same time, Mulligan said he’s glad the current site will become the new parking area and drop-off zone for his daughter Anaiah’s new-and-improved school.

“If the recycling center has to move for that reason, I guess I’m OK with that,” he said.

Tony de Moraes was less thrilled with the idea.

“You’ve got to be kidding me,” he said as he was breaking down cardboard boxes from his new Roaring Fork Spice Co. business to put in the large recycle bin.

“I’m here every Tuesday and Thursday,” de Moraes said, adding he relies on the in-town location and suggesting that the city maybe consider establishing satellite locations around town for some items.

City officials announced Tuesday that the recycling center will move to the landfill starting March 1, 2017.

The move is necessary to carry out the voter-approved plan to swap the current in-town site with the Roaring Fork School District to be used as part of the Glenwood Springs Elementary School expansion and renovation project.

The city, in turn, will take over ownership of the Vogelaar Park property north of the school that is being eyed as part of the river confluence area redevelopment plan. City voters in a 2015 election gave authorization for the recycling site to be sold or traded, with the school land swap in mind.

Public works officials had considered establishing a temporary recycling center at city-owned land on Devereux Road until a permanent location could be found. Combining it with the existing landfill recycling location made sense, Jennifer Ooton, public information officer for the city, said.

“The South Canyon location was selected because there are existing recycling facilities at the landfill, and there is room to expand those facilities to meet current and future demand,” she said.

The city plans to expand the landfill recycling area located near the weigh station at the main entrance off Garfield County Road 134. The site currently accepts cardboard, newspapers and magazines, office paper, glass and aluminum, and will be expanded to include plastics and other items currently accepted at the in-town site.

The final day of operations for the recycle center on School Street will be Feb. 25, after which the recycle bins will be relocated to South Canyon.

Following the move to South Canyon, recycling drop-off hours will also be expanded, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. That adds an extra day to the schedule, and an extra hour each day for people to drop off their recyclables.

Signs will be posted at the School Street locations explaining the change and the timing for the move.

Glenwood Springs residents Rebecca Romeyn and Jessica Fisher said during their Tuesday recycle center visit that they will miss the convenience of the in-town location, but that they would adapt.

“I love that it’s near my office now, but as long as they are keeping it in the area we’ll use it,” Romeyn said.