Grand Junction woman wins $133.2 million Powerball

A Powerball ticket sold in Grand Junction won the $133.2 million jackpot in Saturday's drawing.

Judy Finchum of Clifton purchased the winning ticket at the Lucky Me convenience store, according to Colorado Lottery officials.

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing were 17, 18, 24, 25 and 31 and the Powerball was 24. Finchum said she chooses numbers based off birthdays, and she bought the winning ticket on her dog Tillie's birthday.

Previously, the largest Powerball prize won in Colorado was $90 million won by a tow truck driver in Rifle in 2014.

According to a press release from the Colorado Lottery, Finchum and her husband plan to give much of the earnings back to those less fortunate, such as victims of recent fires and hurricanes.

Two other Powerball players who bought tickets in Grand Junction won large prizes.

Recommended Stories For You

A ticket sold at a Walmart Fuel Center won $100,000 and a ticket sold at a Safeway won $50,000.