Guest opinion: The detour is a perfect time to count your blessings | PostIndependent.com

Wondering how to survive the 95-day bridge closure? Here are some thoughts.

First, try a little LAUGHTER:

L — Love. Instead of firing blazing mental barbs at the person who's in your way, try sending a silent blessing, a telepathic love note to that person. You'll be amazed at the impact on your mood and, quite possibly, on theirs as well.

A — Acceptance. To borrow a much overused phrase … It is what it is. Fuming won't change it.

U — Unity. We're in this together. We all bear some pain and we'll all benefit from the completed project. Let's hold hands through this.

G — Gratitude. Maybe the most important concept ever. Most of us have food, shelter, clothing, work. Many of us are blessed with having family close by. And, seriously, we live in a beautiful, friendly, caring, generous, safe valley that would be hard to beat anywhere in the world. Give thanks. Being stuck in traffic is a perfect time to spend counting your blessings.

Recommended Stories For You

H — Humility/Humor. Realize that we're usually not as important as we might think. Engage in finding the funny side of this whole experience.

T — Temperance/Tolerance. Remain temperate in your mood. Anger has no place in this situation. As in most cases, anger is not a useful emotion.

E — Enthusiasm. Enthusiastically cheer the people who are working so diligently to bring this massive project to a successful completion. From my perspective, they've done a marvelous job so far. I have every confidence that will continue. Give them a wave and a smile when you have the opportunity.

R — Respect. Honor others with your patience, your kindness, your acknowledgement of their presence. Did someone stop to let you cross a street? Make a left turn? Turn onto a busy road? Give them a hearty thank you and pay that favor forward again and again.

Second, remember who we are. We've survived disasters. Mid-Continent, Rocky Mountain Natural Gas, Storm King, Coal Seam and numerous other more personal calamities. We've opened our arms to embrace our community members before. We've responded with love, generosity, patience and grace. And those events were unplanned. We've had many months to prepare for this disruption.

Glenwood, we've got this.

Third, make this an opportunity to redefine how we get around. Getting out of the car and onto your feet, bike, scooter or roller blades is a win-win-win situation. Healthier for you, better for our roads and a gift for our planet. Seize the moment.

Fourth, you fill in the blank. Spend a moment to find the bright side of this experience. Maybe stock up on books on tape from our great library. The positives are there — put on your rose-colored glasses and find them.

And, lastly, I would like to say that I love my community, my valley and every heartbeat in it.

I am grateful to be part of this remarkable place. To quote Harvey Oxenhorn in Tuning the Rig: "…the energy, the feeling of accomplishment and warmth. (It's) Like you've all been dipped in something, and it glows." Glow on, Glenwood.