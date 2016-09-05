Halloween store coming to Glenwood Meadows | PostIndependent.com

A seasonal Halloween-themed retail store selling costumes and decorations will be opening temporarily in the Glenwood Meadows space that was recently vacated by the bankrupt Sports Authority.

Spirit Halloween, operated by Spencer Gifts out of New Jersey, will open in the former sporting goods space starting this month and through the fall season.

“We have had relationships with these types of stores before, but not specifically at the Meadows,” said Steve Shoflick of Denver-based Miller Real Estate, which handles leasing for the Meadows.

“They will be in for a few months and then move out,” he said, adding the long-term goal remains to get a permanent tenant for what is the third-largest retail space at the shopping center behind Target and Lowe’s.

Shoflick said he has no new information on that effort, other than a replacement sporting goods store remains a possibility.

“We are looking forward to having someone in there permanently, but nothing right now,” he said.

On a related note, customers who were on Sports Authority’s email list were recently advised that the customer database has been acquired by Dick’s Sporting Goods as part of Sports Authority’s bankruptcy proceedings.