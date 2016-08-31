Harrison Fast’s body coming home after fatal crash last March in Switzerland | PostIndependent.com

EAGLE COUNTY — Harrison Fast lived up to his name, right to the end.

Harrison Fast, 28, a local parasailer and speed flyer, went missing March 26 when he and some friends were speed flying in Switzerland’s Jungfrau region — pronounced “Young Frau,” a 11,333-foot peak. Speed flying involves flying a small fabric wing down a steep slope at speeds up to 75 mph.

When winter storms blew in, not all of Harrison Fasts’ friends were able to land in the designated landing zone. Late that afternoon, Swiss rescue helicopters located some of the crew, but not him. A storm blanketed the areas in new snow, grounding helicopters. Ground crews searched for days.

A few from the group were able to ski/hike out, while two others were rescued by helicopter as the storm worsened.

Harrison Fast was not among those rescued.

Swiss search and rescue crews found Harrison’s remains last Thursday while conducting another search on the nearby Eiger. Harrison’s identity was confirmed through DNA testing, the family said.

Looking for a sign

Harrison Fast’s sister Suzanne Fast, a teacher at June Creek Elementary School, was hiking down Beaver Creek last Thursday with a friend and remembered saying, “If Harrison could just give us a sign …”

When she returned home, she got the call.

“I’m thankful. This has been so difficult for our family,” Suzanne Fast said.

The real deal

Harrison Fast earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in mechanical engineering from the University of Colorado. Harrison Fast owned several patents and was working on several more.

“If you ever had a problem he would figure out a way to fix it,” Suzanne Fast said.

He worked with RealD, a Boulder-based company growing along with the 3D entertainment industry. When they celebrated Harrison Fast’s fascinating life, RealD renamed their theater after him.

During the search, RealD put everything else on hold and sifted through massive amounts of drone footage looking for clues.

Last Thursday, though, a crew found him, near where two others crashed that day.

“The family of Harrison Fast is relieved, yet deeply saddened, to announce the discovery of his remains on the top of Jungfraujoch,” the family said in an announcement.

Harrison Fast’s father, John Fast, is traveling to Switzerland to collect his son’s remains and belongings. While he’s there, he’ll personally thank the search and rescue team for their diligent efforts, the family said.

“We thank them for their unending support of the family’s efforts to find him in those early days, as well as their efforts to recover his remains now,” the family said.

The family also thanked the U.S. Embassy and all those who volunteered time, expertise and finances to assist the family’s own search.

Harrison Fast split his time between Boulder and the High Country, where was a ski patroller at Arapahoe Basin.

“Remember, as Harrison reminds us, the summit is just the beginning,” the family said.

