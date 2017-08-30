Hauser appointed to CPW Commission

Gov. John Hickenlooper this week appointed Colorado Mountain College President and CEO Carrie Besnette Hauser to the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission.

She was appointed to a term lasting until July 1, 2019, to serve as a representative of outdoor recreation and utilization of parks resources, occasioned by the resignation of Christopher James Castilian of Denver.

Hauser also is a board member of American Rivers, a national conservation nonprofit.

Hauser is an avid outdoorswoman who has climbed Mount Kilimanjaro and to the Mount Everest base camp.

CMC is known for its sustainability and outdoor education programs.