Glenwood Springs’ hazardous waste, paint collection set for April 22 | PostIndependent.com

Reservation sign-up starts Tuesday for Glenwood Springs' household hazardous waste and paint collection day, which will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Community Center, in the upper parking lot.

The free drop-off is for private residents only. No commercial hazardous waste, and no waste oil or tires will be accepted.

All drop-offs are accepted by appointment only. Reservations can be made by calling 970-945-5375 for more information.

The service is free to Glenwood Springs residents. Proof of residency can be provided with a utility bill or driver's license. People living outside city limits will be charged $2 per gallon for liquids or solids, as estimated by the attendant.

Waste types that are accepted include: aerosols, paints, oil-based latex paints, mercury, pesticides, flammable liquids, cleaners, acids, bases, miscellaneous household solids, chlorophenoxy derivative acids, fertilizers, lead acid batteries, ni-cad/ni-fe batteries, batteries with mercury, antifreeze, gasoline and diesel fuel.

Contractors and commercial painters can bring latex paint and water-based finishes to recycle for $3 per gallon, as estimated by the attendant. No containers larger than 5 gallons will be accepted.

All water-based paints, stains and clear finishes will be recycled, and other types will be disposed of according to state and federal regulations.

Waste items that will not be accepted include: compressed gas or oxygen cylinders, explosives or shock-sensitive materials and ammunition, unknown materials, radioactive materials, infectious or biologically active materials, dioxin, tri tetra and pentachlorphenols and their chlorophenoxy derivative acids, oxidizers, esters, ethers, amine and other salts (ie, sodium penta-chlorophenate, 2, 4, 5-t, silvex and 2, 4,5tp), medical, sharps or biohazard waste.