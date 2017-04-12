High-end RV park, tiny cabins floated as unique Basalt project | PostIndependent.com

A couple is contemplating a unique development proposal in Basalt that would combine a high-end recreational-vehicle park with tiny houses that would be available for short-term rental.

Brett and Roxanne Lough outlined their plan for the Basalt Town Council in an informal meeting Tuesday night. They want to place 28 RV spaces and 12 tiny cabins on 9 acres of property that's long been part of Roxanne's family west of where the Basalt Post Office is now located. Her family, the Jadwins, have owned the land well before there was surrounding development. Roxanne's mother, Linda Jadwin, now owns it.

Brett Lough said they are contemplating the type of RV park where people viewing it from Highway 82 would say, "I want to stay there." It will have a lot of trees, landscaping and wetland, including fishing ponds.

"We don't want an ugly RV park at the entry to your town," he said.

The Loughs volunteered to place restrictions for coaches that are no more than 10 years old and fifth-wheels units that are no more than five years old.

"This is not going to be a run-down RV park," Lough emphasized.

The Loughs anticipate a high demand for their concept. One possible business model would allow the individual RV spaces to be sold for private use. Brett said he anticipates the owners would use them part of the time and rent them the rest of the year, much like a condominium.

"In this valley, there's no place to come in here with the coach," he said.

They envision short-term rentals for the small cabins that they said would be energy efficient, attractive and inviting. They would be marketed to skiers and people attending upper valley festivals and events.

"It's a different type of application than we've ever seen before," said Basalt Assistant Planning Director James Lindt. It doesn't fit the mold of a residential, commercial or industrial project, he said.

The council members were intrigued, based on their comments, but the intent of the meeting wasn't to take official action.

"The concept seems interesting and, yeah, it's not something we have a lot of," Councilman Gary Tennenbaum said. Issues such as length of stay and parking would have to be addressed if there is a formal application, he noted.

"I'm an RVer and I think it's a great idea," Councilman Mark Kittle said. He noted he likes to stay at RV parks that are close to downtowns so he can walk to amenities.

Councilman Auden Schendler was more cautious in his assessment.

"I've got to say, I've never thought of anything like this before," he said. Schendler reserved judgment until the planning staff and planning commission review an application and the public gets a chance to weigh in.

Brett Lough indicated his family would contemplate submitting a formal application.

