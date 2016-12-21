Holiday dining options in Glenwood | PostIndependent.com

Have an answer ready when someone asks, “What are you doing for Christmas and New Year’s Eve?” Here’s what’s going on in Glenwood Springs:

Christmas Eve & Christmas Day

Almost all Glenwood Springs restaurants are open on Dec. 24, but only a few will be serving dinner on Christmas Day.

• Big Daddy’s Sports Bar. Closed Christmas Eve; open 4-11 p.m. Christmas Day.

• Rivers Restaurant. Open Christmas Day from noon-8 p.m. serving a prix fixe menu; $22 for adults and $13 for children. Reservations are recommended, 970-928-8813.

New Year’s Eve

• Ironbridge Grill. Ring in 2017 with a lobster and prime rib dinner buffet that includes salad, a variety of side dishes and dessert. There will be music and dancing from 7 p.m. to midnight with a champagne toast to ring in the New Year. $50 per person; reservations recommended, 970-945-4300.

• The Riviera Supper Club & Piano Bar. Glenwood’s favorite wine and piano bar is taking reservations for dinner seatings on New Year’s Eve at 4:45, 6:45 and 9 p.m. The evening’s menu features gourmet surf and turf entrees created by Executive Chef Travis Owen. Live music will accompany each dinner seating with a jazz trio taking the merrymaking into the New Year. Reservations are recommended, 970-945-7692.

• Rivers Restaurant. Gather with friends for a New Year’s celebration that features a five-course prix fixe menu; highlights include lamb osso bucco, filet mignon, lobster tail and roast duckling. A celebratory glass of champagne and party favors are all included in the $50 price. Reservations are recommended, 970-928-8813.

• Big Daddy’s Sports Bar. Keep the party casual at Big Daddy’s; celebrate New Year’s Eve with a prime rib dinner starting at 5 p.m. There will also be drink and appetizer specials throughout the evening. At 9 p.m. the party gets groovy with music by DJ RIGZ. Then, at midnight, toast to the New Year with a complimentary glass of bubbly. No cover charge.

• Glenwood Hot Springs New Year’s Eve. The Hot Springs Pool celebrates the occasion with an alcohol-free, family-friendly pool party. This year’s event will feature aquatic games and activities for kids and teens from 7-11 p.m. They include a treasure hunt, an underwater handstand contest, a cannonball and diving contest, a noodle relay race and crocodile wrestling with inflatable reptiles.

Activities are grouped by age with prizes for winners in each category. Towards the end of the evening there will be a drawing for an annual pool pass and during the final seconds before midnight, a countdown to 2017. There will also be a drawing for an annual pool pass and as the seconds get closer to midnight, a countdown to 2017. On New Year’s Eve, the pool and Athletic Club stay open until 1 a.m.