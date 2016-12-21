Holiday dining options in Glenwood | PostIndependent.com

Holiday dining options in Glenwood
December 21, 2016
Have an answer ready when someone asks, “What are you doing for Christmas and New Year’s Eve?” Here’s what’s going on in Glenwood Springs:
Christmas Eve & Christmas Day
Almost all Glenwood Springs restaurants are open on Dec. 24, but only a few will be serving dinner on Christmas Day.
• Big Daddy’s Sports Bar. Closed Christmas Eve; open 4-11 p.m. Christmas Day.
• Rivers Restaurant. Open Christmas Day from noon-8 p.m. serving a prix fixe menu; $22 for adults and $13 for children. Reservations are recommended, 970-928-8813.
New Year’s Eve
• Ironbridge Grill. Ring in 2017 with a lobster and prime rib dinner buffet that includes salad, a variety of side dishes and dessert. There will be music and dancing from 7 p.m. to midnight with a champagne toast to ring in the New Year. $50 per person; reservations recommended, 970-945-4300.
• The Riviera Supper Club & Piano Bar. Glenwood’s favorite wine and piano bar is taking reservations for dinner seatings on New Year’s Eve at 4:45, 6:45 and 9 p.m. The evening’s menu features gourmet surf and turf entrees created by Executive Chef Travis Owen. Live music will accompany each dinner seating with a jazz trio taking the merrymaking into the New Year. Reservations are recommended, 970-945-7692.
• Rivers Restaurant. Gather with friends for a New Year’s celebration that features a five-course prix fixe menu; highlights include lamb osso bucco, filet mignon, lobster tail and roast duckling. A celebratory glass of champagne and party favors are all included in the $50 price. Reservations are recommended, 970-928-8813.
• Big Daddy’s Sports Bar. Keep the party casual at Big Daddy’s; celebrate New Year’s Eve with a prime rib dinner starting at 5 p.m. There will also be drink and appetizer specials throughout the evening. At 9 p.m. the party gets groovy with music by DJ RIGZ. Then, at midnight, toast to the New Year with a complimentary glass of bubbly. No cover charge.
• Glenwood Hot Springs New Year’s Eve. The Hot Springs Pool celebrates the occasion with an alcohol-free, family-friendly pool party. This year’s event will feature aquatic games and activities for kids and teens from 7-11 p.m. They include a treasure hunt, an underwater handstand contest, a cannonball and diving contest, a noodle relay race and crocodile wrestling with inflatable reptiles.
Activities are grouped by age with prizes for winners in each category. Towards the end of the evening there will be a drawing for an annual pool pass and during the final seconds before midnight, a countdown to 2017. On New Year's Eve, the pool and Athletic Club stay open until 1 a.m.