Immigration agents arrest 63 in Denver in national sweep

DENVER — Federal immigration officials say they arrested 63 people in the Denver area this week as part of a national sweep in cities it says block immigration agents from doing their jobs.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says it arrested a total of 498 people across the country in a four-day operation that ended Wednesday, targeting people in the country illegally with criminal histories. It says 54 of those arrested in the Denver area were criminals.

ICE says the operation was focused on cities where its agents aren't allowed to interview jail inmates and where authorities won't hold inmates slated for release until immigration agents can pick them up.

Denver recently barred immigration agents from interviewing inmates without a warrant although it does notify ICE about inmate releases.