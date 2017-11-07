Inside the Chamber: On Nov. 9 the Glenwood Springs Chamber appreciates and celebrates you

In my younger years during my cheerleading days I took the opportunity to celebrate our superstar football team very seriously. So, while serving on the cheer team, our squad constructed a chant for our football players about how much we appreciated their hard work and commitment to the team, community and our school.

The Glenwood Springs Chamber feels the same way about our members, and on Thursday, Nov. 9, we are going to show each of you our appreciation. Your commitment, ongoing support and dedication is the backbone of our organization. Without you we would not be the award-winning organization that we are today.

Your investment in the core values and mission of the chamber — to build a strong local economy; to promote the community; to provide networking opportunities for members; and to be the voice of business with government — provides us with the resources and ability to move forward in these areas.

Because of your investment, in 2017 we were able to:

• Continue our efforts to build a strong local economy by maintaining a positive message during the bridge detour and continuing tourism efforts, meeting with developers and being information central for film scouts and anyone needing data or help with questions about the economy and community.

• We promoted the community by producing the 120th annual Strawberry Days, award-winning publications and celebrating Colorado Mountain College's 50th anniversary. We launched Bridge Bargains and a treasure hunt to promote shopping and dining locally during the bridge detour. Girls from the Re-1 and Re-2 school districts were awarded college scholarships through the Glenwood Springs Chamber's Miss Strawberry Days scholarship program sponsored by Bighorn Toyota.

Recommended Stories For You

• Provided scores of networking opportunities such as Business After Hours, W.I.N. (Women Interacting & Networking), Take the Lead & Let's Do Lunch leads groups, Ambassador's Group, as well as quarterly seminars which were sponsored by Bank of Colorado.

• The chamber represented business interests by the creation of the new Business Advocacy Advisory Board, and we presented our members the opportunity to speak one on one with Congressman Scott Tipton and Rep. Bob Rankin at our "Up Close and Personal with Your Legislators" event.

• We took political action by hosting an Issues & Answers Forum and getting the word out about Colorado Mountain College's ballot measure 4B.

And we're not done yet. … There are two months left in 2017, so stay tuned for the rest of the story coming out in early January.

On Thursday, Nov. 9, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. expect a visit from one of the (Red Coates) Glenwood Springs Chamber ambassadors. The chamber representative visiting your business will have a member information update form for you to fill out, as well as a small token of our appreciation and will be available to answer any membership questions you may have. Also, if you happen to be out and about that day, you are invited to stop by the visitor center for a "Cup of Joe" and a sweet treat and to enter your business in the drawing ($100 off membership investment dues for 2018).

Thanks to you, Glenwood Springs is a better place to live and work. Please do not hesitate to call on us if we can be of service. The Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association "Building Business. Building Community."

Joni Bates, IOM is vice president of Membership Development at the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association and can be reached at joni@glenwoodchamber.com or 970-945-1514.