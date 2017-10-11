Kennedy son asks to seal criminal record

Lawyers for a Kennedy family scion cited in December for his role in a fight outside an Aspen bar have petitioned the Pitkin County District Court to seal his arrest and criminal record, according to court documents.

"The events that are the basis for this case were already highly publicized," according to the petition filed Tuesday on behalf of John Conor Kennedy. "Mr. Kennedy is a college student, and further reporting on this event could considerably harm him in the future.

"That harm far outweighs any public interest."

Kennedy, 23, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct Dec. 29 outside Bootsy Bellows nightclub after an Aspen police officer saw him grab another man by the shirt, pull him down so he was bent over and punch him four or five times in the back of his head, police have said.

The officer tried to break up the fight, which occurred across the street from the club, but Kennedy allegedly continued trying to fight the man, and he and the officer ended up on the ground in the snow.

No one was injured during the incident.

Kennedy later apologized to the officer and said the man he fought called Kennedy's friend "the F-word," according to a police report.

Kennedy's father, Robert Kennedy Jr., later clarified to The Aspen Times that the man called his son's friend a homophobic slur and took the first swing in the fight.

"Conor has always reacted against bullying," Robert Kennedy Jr. said in December. "I'm happy he stood up for his friend."

Conor Kennedy pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in February and received a six-month deferred sentence, meaning the case would be dismissed if he stayed out of trouble for six months. He also was required to pay a $500 fine, write a letter of apology to the victim and refrain from consuming drugs and alcohol for the six-month period.

Assistant City Attorney Andrea Bryan confirmed Wednesday that Conor Kennedy remained trouble-free during the six months and the case was dismissed.

The petition asks to seal information about Conor Kennedy in the possession of the Aspen Police Department, the Aspen Municipal Court and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

