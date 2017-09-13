Last chance for fun at the NC market

This is the last week for the New Castle Community Market. And it will be going out with a bang.

There are two events going on from 4:30-7:30 p.m. this Thursday; first is the annual chili roasting event. Pueblo Colorado Chiles will take front stage, and chillies will be available for purchase. The roasting area is next to the basketball area next to the park.

The second is a beer sampling hosted by Glenwood Canyon Brew Pub. Tickets for this event are $3, and serving time is 5-7 p.m. Stop at the volunteer desk at the park entrance to pay and get a hand stamp. Volunteers will be checking for a valid, picture ID showing minimum age of 21 to participate.

Local farmer Abundant TerrAced Earth from Silt will be back with certified organic vegetables in the back under the trees where Juicy Acres was. Come in early for a good selection.

Music this week is A Band Called Alexis, who played last weekend during Burning Mountain Days, and everyone is saying how great the band is.

Kaleb's Katch will be there cooking up salmon wraps and offering delicious shrimp, scallops and other Alaskan seafood for purchase. Just follow your nose to find their place among the other food vendors.

Other food offerings range from Lucky Dog's yummy hot dogs, Alonzo with his tacos and tamales and snack goodies from Mac's Snack Shack and Upper Crust Bakery. Also expected is Kolecki's hot Hungarian pepper relish and dill pickles, and they will have bread and butter pickles after a few requests last week.

Don't forget the weekly drawing is still underway. Tickets are $1, and the money supports market activities and hires the bands each year.