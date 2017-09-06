Last chance to enter Summer Fun photo contest

Entries close at 10 p.m. Friday for the Post Independent's 2017 Summer Fun photo contest.

Still at stake: Glenwood Caverns passes for two September entrants, plus the grand prize — a $500 gift card from Summit Canyon Mountaineering — and second and third prizes of $200 and $100 Summit Canyon gift cards. By the time all the prizes are awarded, readers this summer will have won more than $1,600 in prizes from Summit Canyon and Glenwood Caverns.

Enter at postindependent.com/summerfun — and then come back starting Saturday to vote on your favorite.