Last week a big hit for NC market

Last week was a real hit in the community. All we can say is WOW. Thanks to all who came in and enjoyed the evening. Without the community participation the market would not be the same.

We raised money for the School Supply Drive and the Cooking Matters rewarded participants with a $10 coupon to spend on vegetables at the market. What a great way to reward the community for coming out!

This week is back to normal but still a great way to spend a Thursday evening in the park. We are still offering a chance at the Bronco tickets drawing this week. Tickets are $5 each for the Aug. 31 home game against Arizona. The winner will be notified by telephone on Friday.

We are seeing new vendors arrive each week to offer different, fun items for you. We have farm fresh eggs. Juicy Acres still has fresh corn and peaches, our ladies from the Friends of the Library still have plenty of books to add to your summer reading list, and Victoria Serna is still using her magic hands to give you a relaxing massage. Hydroponics Organic Garden Supply has a variety of huge vegetable plants for you to take home and enjoy the bounty. Our music this week is from Laurie Damera. She was here last year and delivers a nice variety of music.

Come on in. Sit on the circle or bring a chair and enjoy the evening with us from 4:30-7:30 p.m.