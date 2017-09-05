Colorado congressmen respond to DACA reversal

Following news of the Trump administration's DACA reversal, Sens. Cory Gardner and Michael Bennet announced cosponsorship of the Dream Act of 2017, a bill that would "allow a select group of young immigrants, known as Dreamers, to contribute more fully to the only country they know as home and offer a pathway to earned citizenship," according to a joint statement.

"While comprehensive immigration reform should remain a long-term solution, we also need a more immediate fix to protect Dreamers," Bennet wrote. "I have long supported legislation that makes clear what we already know: supporting Dreamers boosts our economy, strengthens our national security, and aligns with our values. Congress must move quickly to pass this legislation."

Gardner also said that "children who came to this country without documentation, through no fault of their own, must have the opportunity to remain here lawfully." The 2017 Dream Act would "provide certainty to the thousands of law-abiding Coloradan Dreamers and demonstrate bipartisan leadership on this important issue," he wrote.

Rep. Scott Tipton said that Session's announcement "shows this administration's commitment to the rule of law," and he called DACA a circumvention of the U.S. Constitution, in which President Obama dodged the legislative process. "While I do not support the unilateral DACA program, I believe Congress must act to develop a compassionate and commonsense solution for the children who were brought to the United States illegally by their parents. These individuals have grown up in the United States and are now upstanding, valued members of our communities. They should not be punished for a decision that was made by their parents years ago."