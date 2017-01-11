Library News: Texting is the newest way to renew your books | PostIndependent.com

Did you know you can renew library materials and get information about your books on hold via text message? Your Garfield County Libraries are part of the Marmot Library Network, and have had a text messaging service (SMS) since 2014. We just switched to a new text messaging provider called Shoutbomb at the beginning of the year.

Shoutbomb is a service that will both save the Library District money and offer even more functionality to users. It has a highly customizable setup where you can receive text message notifications for books available for pickup, and those that are overdue. You will also be able to request information about your current checkouts and fines — and even renew the books and movies you have checked out.

Text “signup” to librarynotices@shoutbomb.com to sign up for this text messaging service. It will ask for the library card number from the back of your card — and that’s it. If you wish, you can add additional library cards (for instance your child’s card) to your account. Once you sign up please let your local library know so they can stop calling when the books and movies you request become available. Everyone who was already signed up for text messages was automatically signed up for Shoutbomb, and no further action is needed.

We hope this new text messaging service adds convenience to your library experience. If you have any questions don’t hesitate to ask your local Garfield County Library.

Lunch and Conversation / Almuerzo y Conversación

Want to learn or improve your Spanish or English language skills? You are invited to join other folks for conversation and informal language learning at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesdays at the New Castle Branch Library. Bring your own lunch. For more information call 970-984-2346.

Quieres practicar tu ingles? Te invitamos a que pases un buen tiempo, ven practica y diviertete, trae tu snack (o) bocadillo y pasatela bien. Únase a nosotros a las 12:30 p.m. los miércoles en la Biblioteca de New Castle. Para más información llame al 970-984-2346.

Meet the Author: Ivo Lindauer

Meet local author Ivo Lindauer and listen to him discuss his new book “Up the Creek: Parachute Creek’s Pioneer Families and Energy Development 1875-2015.” This free event will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Parachute Branch Library and is presented by the Grand Valley Historical Society. Refreshments provided. For more information call 970-285-9870.

Learn to Knit

During this two-part class you will learn the basics of knit stitch, purl stitch, casting on, and binding off with a hands-on project. The first part will be held on Thursday, Jan. 26, with the second part on Thursday, Feb. 2. Both will start at 6 p.m. at the Silt Branch Library. This free class will be taught by Marilyn Cozza as part of the Community Education Network. Register at the library or by calling 970-876-5500.