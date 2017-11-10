LIFT-UP holiday food drive now underway

LIFT-UP, which has provided humanitarian assistance to those in need throughout the Roaring Fork Valley for the last 35 years, has launched its annual Donate to the Plate campaign.

"The goal is for everyone to enjoy a traditional holiday meal at Thanksgiving and Christmas including turkey, green beans, potatoes, pie and all the trimmings," said Amy Barr, LIFT-UP's new executive director. "Unfortunately there are still families and individuals who are hungry throughout the entire year and throughout our service area."

Last winter, LIFT-UP assisted more than 2,100 families with holiday food boxes. Over the past month, LIFT-UP's food pantries have taken registrations from Aspen to De Beque for holiday boxes for needy people — individuals, families and especially the elderly.

"Now we are looking to our community to help provide holiday meals for our neighbors in need by donating nonperishable holiday fare including canned corn and green beans, boxed stuffing and potatoes, canned pumpkin, gravy mixes, canned fruit, Jell-O mixes, and cranberry sauce to create a complete meal to celebrate the holidays," Barr said.

To make a financial donation or to get updates on food drive locations, dates and times, visit http://www.Liftup.org.