Masons celebrate role as city’s oldest nonprofit

Saturday, noon Tour the historic Glenwood Springs Masonic Lodge #65 and learn about how the organization has affected the city. The celebration will include clowns, balloon animals and free lunch, including hamburgers and hot dogs.

They've provided a temporary home to many: the Salvation Army, Glenwood Springs Center for the Arts, Boy Scouts, Glenwood Springs schools.

Over the years, they've played important roles in the community. Now, the Glenwood Lodge #65 Ancient Free and Accepted Masons celebrate 130 years in the city.

"This place has done charitable deeds its entire existence," said Lodge Secretary Wayne Horak.

The local lodge was chartered Sept. 21, 1887, which members say makes it the community's oldest nonprofit. To celebrate, the membership invites the community inside its 90-year-old building. Tours will include the meeting room, which is typically not open to the public.

The space includes 100-year-old objects, including furniture and fixtures from a previous building, located where the courthouse stands today. The artifacts have a history that predate the room in which they reside.

Visitors will see the building's ballroom, which is available for rent by outside organizations. Proceeds will benefit the Masons' scholarship program.

Recommended Stories For You

Glenwood Springs Elementary School used that space as its gymnasium during school remodeling in the 1980s. Beginning in October, the Masons will also allow the school space for child day care for parent volunteers.

The Masons remain focused on philanthropy, especially through the aforementioned scholarships. Learn more, including how to join the organization and apply for scholarships, at gwsfreemasons.com.