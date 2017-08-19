Massachusetts man dies after Vail Mountain bike crash

VAIL â€” A mountain-bike crash on Vail Mountain killed a Massachusetts man this week.

Mark Johnson, 26, died Tuesday afternoon following a mountain bike accident near the top of Chair 8 on Vail Mountain. Eagle County Coroner Kara Bettis said Johnson, who was visiting Vail, died of blunt-force injuries to his abdomen.

David Williams was raised in Vail and now lives in Annapolis, Maryland. Williams was in the valley for a visit, and on the last day of his vacation, he decided to do some mountain biking.

Williams said he was rounding a curve on a trail near the top of Chair 8. He rode high on the berm, and as he was coming out of the curve, he spotted a little bit of a bike tire sticking up off the trail.

He said he hustled back to investigate and found Johnson, who was still conscious.

On the other side of that berm, the land drops sharply and is strewn with tree stumps and large rocks.

Recommended Stories For You

Williams said he called 911, and Vail Mountain patrollers were on the scene in moments. Patrollers worked for more than 30 minutes trying to resuscitate Johnson, Williams said.

Bettis said Johnson was transported to the Vail Valley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 or rwyrick@vaildaily.com.