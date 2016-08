Meet the Garfield library director finalists | PostIndependent.com

A public meet-and-greet is scheduled from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Silt Branch Library with the two finalists for Garfield County Public Library District director.

The finalists for the job of directing the six-branch library district are Eleanor Nave, who currently manages two branches of the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library in Evansville, Indiana; and Dan Mickelson, who has been with the Garfield County Libraries for 10 years, currently as the Silt Branch manager.

Members of the public are invited to ask questions, learn about the area libraries and discuss what’s important in the communities served by the district. Refreshments will be served.