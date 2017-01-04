Meetings set to discuss school enrichment programs | PostIndependent.com

A series of community meetings in Glenwood Springs, Carbondale and Basalt later this month will focus on the need for continued after-school and summer enrichment programs.

Roaring Fork School District parents were informed at the beginning of the current school year that this will be the final year for the district’s Enrichment Wednesday programs due to cuts in funding from the sponsoring organization.

The district has indicated that it can no longer provide cash support, but is willing to make available its facilities and services in partnership with other organizations to provide programming.

The public and organization representatives are invited to attend three upcoming meetings to discuss solutions:

• Jan. 24, Bridges High School, teacher training classroom, 400 Sopris Ave., Carbondale.

• Jan. 25, Glenwood Springs High School, library upstairs,1521 Grand Ave.

• Jan. 26, Basalt High School library, 600 Southside Drive.

Each meeting will take place from 5:30-7 p.m.

Youth advocate Debbie Wilde will facilitate the conversations. For more information, contact Angie Davlyn at adavlyn@rfschools.com.