Mountain Family sets insurance enrollment help

Mountain Family Health Centers is prepared to assist residents signing up for health insurance or Medicaid during the enrollment period starting Wednesday, Nov. 1, through Friday, Jan 12.

Mountain Family, which provides affordable health care to residents in Pitkin, Eagle, Garfield and Rio Blanco counties, is offering free assistance to help families understand their health insurance options for 2018, including tax subsidies, using Colorado's Connect for Health online insurance exchange or signing up for Medicaid. This winter's enrollment period is two weeks shorter than last year.

"We hear from people who think the health insurance requirement is going away," said Silvia Santana, Mountain Family's outreach and enrollment manager. "But it's still in place, and it doesn't hurt to come find out what insurance plans are available."

Tax subsidies will still be available to residents for 2018.

Mountain Family hosts free enrollment appointments for residents to meet with a certified assister. To make an appointment, call 970-928-1614 or email EnrollmentHelp@mountainfamily.org. All assisters speak English and Spanish.

Mountain Family is also partnering with Garfield, Eagle and Pitkin counties to offer assistance at county offices:

• Mondays, Nov. 6-Jan. 8 at Eagle County Health and Human Services, 551 Broadway St, Eagle.

• Tuesdays, Nov. 7-Jan. 9 at Pitkin County Department of Human Services, 405 Castle Creek Road, Aspen.

• Fridays, Nov. 3-Jan. 12 at Garfield County Department of Human Services, 108 8th St., Suite 300, Glenwood Springs.

Mountain Family Health Centers also will host health insurance enrollment walk-in events in November, December and January.