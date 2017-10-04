New Red Mountain trail opening today

A grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting at noon today will mark the official opening of the new Grandstaff Trail on Red Mountain in Glenwood Springs.

Roaring Fork Mountain Bike Association representatives, city officials and others will be on hand for the event marking completion of a key part of the city's broader soft trails master plan.

The ceremony will take place on the dirt road about a quarter of a mile up Red Mountain.

Parking at the Jeanne Golay Trailhead is limited. Attendees are asked to hike or ride bikes from the Glenwood Community Center, or to the main trailhead where a free shuttle will take them to the site.