New Riverview School open house tonight

An open house and ribbon cutting for the Roaring Fork School District's newest school, Riverview, will take place at 5 p.m. today at the new 76,000-square-foot facility south of Glenwood Springs.

Riverview, which will open for the start of the 2017-18 year on Tuesday, is located at 228 Flying M Ranch Road, just off Colorado 82 at the Westbank (Garfield County Road 154) intersection.

The new PreK-8 dual-language, project-based learning school will open with 345 students and 45 staff members. It is one of several new and renovated school facilities that were part of the $122 million bond issue approved by voters in 2015 that will be opening next week.

"We have an amazing crew at Riverview who have been working incredibly hard to prepare for the students and families who will walk through our doors," Riverview Principal Adam Volek said in a news release. "The team has been collaborating to create an inclusive, positive and welcoming environment for all, and we're excited for our Riverview families to feel the care and pride that goes into everything that we do for our kids."

Work on the new $34.5 million school began in June 2016, and was built in less than 14 months. A typical timeline for construction on a project that size is more like two years, according to district officials. The shorter timeline was a direct response to concerns about increased competition for construction contractors at the time the bond projects were beginning.

The school can eventually serve up to 450 students. It's design features include views of the Roaring Fork River; a 7,000-square-foot gymnasium; a youth baseball/soccer field; a dedicated space for art, music and technology; and breakout spaces in every classroom section.

The new Riverview School is in addition to a nearly $30 million major addition and renovation at Glenwood Springs Elementary School. The new addition that replaced the former Bolitho wing will open to students to start the new school year, but work continues on a complete renovation of the historic original school building on School Street in downtown Glenwood.

Also this evening, the district will have a ribbon cutting at 6:45 p.m. at Sopris Elementary School, which has a brand new playground and other facility improvements. Other upcoming ceremonies to celebrate the new district school facilities include:

â€¢ Glenwood Springs Middle School, 6 p.m. Sept. 14

â€¢ Basalt Middle School, 6 p.m. Sept. 19

â€¢ Carbondale Middle School, 6 p.m. Sept. 19

Open houses and ribbon cuttings for the Bridges Center in Carbondale and Basalt High School will take place later this fall, and an official open house will be scheduled at GSES next spring after the building renovation is completed.