Night lane closures and traffic holds set in Glenwood Canyon

Monday through Thursday nights, drivers going through Glenwood Canyon on Interstate 70 face delays.

Crews will be working on overhead signs at the Hanging Lake tunnel as part a project to install new technology to monitor conditions and improve safety.

Here are the work dates, times and expected closures:

Monday: Westbound single-lane closure from 7-midnight and again from 5-7 a.m. Full westbound closures with 20-minute traffic holds are expected from midnight-5 a.m.

Tuesday and Wednesday: The same closures and schedule planned in the eastbound lanes.

Thursday: The same closures and schedule planned in westbound lanes again.

The project will result in variable speed limits and interconnected weather and road sensors, cameras, speed detection devices and speed limit message boards at 17 locations.