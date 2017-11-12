Night work in Glenwood Canyon next week means overnight delays, traffic holds

Crews performing overhead sign work on Interstate 70 in the Hanging Lake tunnel area of Glenwood Canyon will implement lane closures and 20-minute traffic holds Monday through Thursday this week.

• Monday, Nov. 13, and Tuesday, Nov. 14: There will be an eastbound single lane closure from 8-11 p.m. and again from 5-7 a.m.

There will be full lane closures with 20-minute traffic holds from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Expect delays.

• Wednesday, Nov. 15: There will be a westbound single lane closure from 8-11 p.m. and again from 5-7 a.m.

There will be a full lane closures with 20-minute traffic holds from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Expect delays.

• Thursday, Nov. 16: There will be an eastbound single lane closure from 8 to 11 p.m. and again from 5-7 a.m.

There will be full lane closures with 20-minute traffic holds from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Expect delays.

The project limits are I-70 east of Glenwood Springs Colorado from mile point 124.8 to mile point 125.9. Work includes variable message sign installation. The new signs will be LED and more energy efficient. The contractor selected for this $3 million project is Casper Electric.

For more information or to ask questions, contact the contractor's public information line, 970-456-1704 or email hanginglaketunnels@gmail.com.