No boat trailer parking at Two Rivers during detour | PostIndependent.com

Boat trailer parking will not be allowed at Two Rivers Park during the Grand Avenue bridge detour, starting on Monday.

Instead, seven spaces will be available for boat trailers at the nearby Centennial Street parking lot that the city built in preparation for the 95-day detour period. Those spaces will be available to trailers on a first-come, first-served basis.

The decision to disallow trailer parking at the Two Rivers lot was made to provide additional room for school buses to pick up and drop off students once the new school year begins Sept. 5. The Two Rivers lot will also be used for van pool parking during the detour.

The Centennial lot will also accommodate about 60 additional vehicles without trailers. It is one of several new parking areas that the city has either built or secured for people to use during the detour, so they can park and take the free shuttle, ride a bike or walk to destinations around Glenwood Springs.

In addition to the new Centennial lot, temporary public parking lots have been created at the West Glenwood Mall and at Vogelaar Park. Public parking will also be available at RFTA's park and ride lots on Wulfsohn Road and at 27th Street.

Several private property owners, including Safeway, Wal-Mart, Glenwood Meadows and American Furniture Warehouse, have opened portions of their lots for public parking.

The following is a list of available parking areas during the detour.

South of Interstate 70

• Former waste-water treatment plant parking lot on Seventh Street

• Triangle-shaped parking lot just west of City Hall

• Lot at Seventh Street and Colorado

• Parking structure at Ninth/Cooper

• Cooper Street parking lot, between Eighth and Ninth

• Safeway parking lot, in back behind US Bank

• Wal-Mart parking lot, north side

• RFTA parking lot at Colorado 82 and 27th Street

• Wulfsohn RFTA park and ride

• Glenwood Meadows

North of I-70

• West Glenwood Mall

• Two Rivers Park

• Centennial lot (next to Iron Mountain Hot Springs)

After 6 p.m. public parking

• Vogelaar Park, next to YouthZone

• Garfield County Courthouse

• Library/CMC parking garage

During the bridge detour, parking will not be allowed on Eighth Street or on Colorado Avenue between Eighth and Ninth streets.

Parking in public lots will be limited to 14 hours, with the exception of the triangle-shaped lot just west of City Hall, which will have two-hour parking.

Anyone parking in lots that become public parking after 6 p.m. will need to move their vehicles before 7 a.m. Failure to do so may result in a citation and/or the vehicle being towed.

Bicycle parking

The city has purchased and is installing several new bicycle racks. An interactive map that shows the locations of bike racks throughout town can be found at tinyurl.com/gwsbikeracks, and click the "Bike Racks" box to the right.

For more information about how to get around Glenwood Springs during the 95-day detour, visit cogs.us/DetourToolbox.