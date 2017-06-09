Ospreys chosen for new Riverview School mascot | PostIndependent.com

Selection of a mascot for the new Riverview School along the banks of the Roaring Fork River south of Glenwood Springs turned into an environmental learning opportunity for future students of the elementary/middle school that's set to open in September.

Last fall, Roaring Fork Schools officials turned to the community for input on Riverview's school mascot. After the choice was narrowed to hawks or ospreys, the Riverview Steering Committee decided to give the final choice to students.

During the just-concluded school year, students had the opportunity to learn about hawks and ospreys from the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies before casting a vote using special ballot boxes designed by students from Sopris Elementary School.

The results were announced at a family barbecue hosted by Riverview and district staff in late May, and Ospreys it is.

Nearly 300 people attended the event, and representatives from the Pauline S. Schneegas Wildlife Foundation were on hand to present facts about the osprey.

"Our Riverview students had their first opportunity to see their new classmates and participate in a celebration as one big family," Riverview Principal Adam Volek said. "This was truly a special event for the Roaring Fork Valley."

The Glenwood Springs Kiwanis Club donated their grill and cooked, while Shamrock Foods, Nieslanik Beef and Crystal River Meats donated the meat for the event.