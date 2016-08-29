Palisade bans some headstones due to vandalism | PostIndependent.com

PALISADE, Colo. (AP) — The western Colorado town of Palisade has banned headstones at some plots in the municipal cemetery due to concerns about vandalism.

The Daily Sentinel of Grand Junction reports (http://bit.ly/2bUja8s ) that Palisade’s Board of Trustees has made more than 1,000 grave spaces off-limits to standing headstones. Memorials will instead be limited to flat grave markers.

Palisade Public Works Director Frank Watt asked trustees to limit some sections of the Palisade Municipal Cemetery to flat markers only, citing difficulty with maintenance and vandalism with upright headstones.

Local memorial businesses have criticized the decision, saying it takes options away from grieving family members.

