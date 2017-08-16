PI brings back Adventures in Aging symposium on Oct. 7

The Post Independent will publish a special section on Oct. 5 previewing Adventures in Aging that will also be the event program. Advertisers can deliver their message to an intensely interested audience through the section and also can exhibit at the event. Contact Advertising Director Angela Kay at akay@postindependent.com or call 970-384-9101.

In 2016, the Post Independent hosted more than 100 people for our inaugural Adventures in Aging event to promote mental, physical and fiscal fitness for folks 50 and up.

We're holding the event again this year, bigger and better.

Adventures in Aging 2017 will be Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Morbridge Commons, Colorado Mountain College's new meeting center in downtown Glenwood Springs. The venue itself is worth seeing, and the symposium will offer a range of stimulating sessions and exhibitors.

Again this year, admission to Adventures in Aging will be free, with lunch provided by Valley View Hospital.

The day will begin at 9:30 a.m. with a keynote conversation with state Rep. Bob Rankin and his wife, State Board of Education member Joyce Rankin, moderated by PI Publisher/Editor Randy Essex.

"The Rankins epitomize the grown-up life we're promoting with this event," Essex said. "Bob was a CEO and Joyce was an educator during their careers, and both were quite athletic. They remain active in their second careers of public service, and are really fun to talk with."

The other morning session will be from Spellbinders. The organization's website says it "trains individuals, mostly 60 and better, in the art of oral storytelling, and places these individuals as volunteer storytellers in schools."

In the afternoon, we'll have two sessions of breakouts from which attendees can choose, featuring speakers on topics including mental acuity, financial health, physical fitness and more.

The event kicks off a weekend of information for this audience in the valley, with Alpine Legal Services and Garfield, Pitkin and Eagle counties planning a Senior Law Day in El Jebel on Monday, Oct. 9, which is Columbus Day.

We'll provide more details on Adventures in Aging as the event nears. Last year, Adventures in Aging was held at the Third Street Center in Carbondale, and the hundred-plus attendees strained the venue's capacity. Morgridge Commons shouldn't pose that issue, but we do need people to let us know if they plan to attend so we can have the right amount of lunches and refreshments.

To register, email Kara Saenz, ksaenz@postindependent.com.

Starting next week, you can go to http://tinyurl.com/Adventure2017 to register.

Garfield County Senior Services will provide transportation for those who need it.

Join us. This is a stimulating, positive and fun event that we are working to make a tradition.