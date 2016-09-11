Pick up a Witchy Hat at the Downtown Market | PostIndependent.com

The beautiful Indian Summer fall days are upon us, with crisp apples, pumpkins and leaves changing before our eyes. When the mornings are crisp and the nights chilly, I start getting the undeniable urge to make oatmeal cookies. Make them healthy using coconut oil instead of butter, oat flour instead of regular flour and less sugar. Think granola instead of cookies, right?

The produce is still coming in bountiful amounts. I found Italian plums last week and okra at Z’s Orchard. My mother has been asking for this kind of plum all summer, so I was delighted to find them for her. Kendra from Z’s told me they are actually coming back in style, and they recently planted more Italian plum trees. Mom loves to make German potato pancakes with cooked plums served over the top. I can’t wait to try this.

Cowgirl Kettle Corn is a new vendor offering fresh kettle corn. Sylvia offers traditional sweet and salty, caramel, and tutti-frutti. Her son started this business nine years ago, and she joined up with him several years ago. Grab a bag of kettle corn, and mosey over to park and get ready for some good music.

This week, we have the group Guilty Pleasure singing classic rock, acoustic/semi acoustic and some original songs. Marilyn Kelly is the lead singer, Dave Taylor plays bass and Lyn Byars drums. This great trio has been together for about four years, and we are quite excited to welcome them to our summer market lineup. Music is sponsored this week by Glenwood Caverns.

Our cooking demo will be presented by Avtar Perreault. Remember the wonderful Wild Rose Bakery in town? Yes, I miss it, too. That was Avtar’s. She will be gracing our cooking tent, and we can’t wait to see what culinary delights she will be bringing us.

We are also offering our one-of-a-kind, world-famous Witchy Hats created by our board with proceeds going to our nonprofit market. Our great crew from Feed My Sheep were kind enough to model our hats. These guys have been with us for several years, and their help is invaluable. Karen Peppers is the director over at Feed My Sheep, and she has a great record of helping the homeless improve their lives. We can fully attest to this. Our guys show up on time, help set up the market and help the vendors set up as well. We happily pay them for their hard work, and everyone is pleased with the arrangement. We have an opening crew from 1-4 p.m. and a closing crew at the end of the evening. They arrange their crews, and we can always count on their smiling faces to be there.

Oktoberfest is in the works for Saturday, Sept. 17, from noon to 7 p.m. So get out your oom-pah-pah duds and mark it on your calendar. The weather will be perfect, we promise. Beer and brats and good music and don’t forget: Eins, zwei, drei g’suffa. Zicke, zacke, zicke, zacke, hoi, hoi, hoi.

See you at the market from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday in Centennial Park.