Pilot oral health care project coming to area schools | PostIndependent.com

Mountain Family Health Centers announced this week that it will receive $500,000 over three years to test pilot the SMILES (Spanning Miles In Linking Everyone to Services) dental care project in area schools.

SMILES is a new dental delivery system funded by Caring for Colorado and the Colorado Health Foundation.

Mountain Family Health Centers will partner with Garfield and Eagle County school districts and Grand River Health to reduce barriers to dental care for underserved students.

Under the SMILES model, a dental hygienist and bilingual dental assistant/patient navigator deliver basic dental services one day a week in local schools.

“All of the treatment is prescribed by a local ‘hub’ dentist, Dr. Garry Millard, who reviews all digital dental records remotely,” according to a news release. “When more complex care is needed, the student is referred to a local dentist or specialist.”

The new dental care model will begin in January 2017 with a three-year pilot study in up to five local schools.

“The goal of the project is to improve the oral health of students, and to reduce missed school days due to dental emergencies,” the release stated.

