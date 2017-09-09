Plenty of reasons to turn out for Ghost Walk

For tickets, call the Glenwood Springs Historical Society after Oct. 1 at 970-945-4448.

The Ghost Walk is the last three weekends in October, Oct. 13-14, 20-21 and 27-28.

Why should locals attend the 18th annual Ghost Walk this year?

One good reason to participate is that you are involved in a very popular activity — living history portrayed by people who have a passion for the past.

Living history is history brought to life with rather freewheeling performances that stay true to those people they represent.

Digging through our archives produces characters whose stories do not need any enhancement. After all, truth is stranger than fiction.

When Merrilee Hindman becomes Katie Bender, you feel like you know Katie, and by closing your eyes envision her cooking up vittles at her Commercial Restaurant. If you've been to Juicy Lucy's on Seventh Street, you have been to where the Commercial used to be.

Arriving in Glenwood in 1886 with her husband, Joe, Katie found herself running the eatery by herself when Joe died of edema in 1888 at the age of 45. That didn't stop her from serving the needs of her community giving away Christmas food baskets for many people.

Another character you will meet on the Ghost Walk is Harvey Logan, aka. "Kid Curry," portrayed by Mike Miller. Called the wildest of Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid's Wild Bunch, Logan was credited with having committed more robberies and killings than any other outlaw of his time. Seven murders to be exact.

This year, one of our actor's daughters will be portraying 12-year-old Beulah Rowden. Beulah, like many children in the late 1880s met an untimely and tragic death. Not wanting to give her performance away, you'll have to come hear her story.

One of people's favorite characters is Elmira Kier, also known as Mickey Sullivan or the Nine o' Diamonds. Elmira's occupation was that of a "soiled dove," or lady of the night.

For those who know frontier Western history, there weren't many career choices available for women to make a living, and desperation often led to prostitution for survival.

Elmira had a place down on Seventh Street between Bennett and Palmer near the train tracks. That was known as the Sporting District before the fair city of Glenwood Springs became civilized.

Elmira's place was a canvas-roofed, clapboard affair that caught on fire in November 1891, but Elmira escaped with her life.

This is a monthly column on the enduring subject of history by Glenwood Historical Society's executive director.