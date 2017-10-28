Preschoolers to parade downtown on Halloween

For the past decade, Rifle Branch Library Youth Services Director Amy Wright has watched as every Halloween morning local preschool students gathered at the library for some trick-or-treating with library staff, parents and business owners from the area. That tradition will continue Tuesday.

"These parades have become a tradition in the communities of Rifle, New Castle and Glenwood Springs, and we are excited to once again connect young children with a safe trick-or-treating experience at businesses and government offices near our libraries," said Emily Hisel with Garfield County Libraries. "Participants are encouraged to dress up, bring treat bags and arrive early."

The annual preschool Halloween parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Glenwood Springs, New Castle and Rifle Branch Libraries.

Wright said that she made her rounds to all nearby businesses on Third Street Thursday and around the library Thursday morning to remind them to dress up and buy candy.

First-time participant Trendz in downtown Rifle has invited seniors to come by and participate by handing out candy to children as they pass by.

"We're very excited," said owner Jeannie Schroeder.

Glenwood Springs Branch Library Youth Services Director Sheldon Emery said that as many as 80 kids came through in costume for last year's parade.

"What makes it great is the wonderful participation we get from all of the local businesses," she added. "They have lots of fun and so do the kids."