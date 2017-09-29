Prescribed burns planned this fall for Garfield County

Officials with the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire and Aviation plan to complete several prescribed fires this fall. The burns will be on Bureau of Land Management and Forest Service lands and will take place over the next several weeks, depending on weather conditions.

In Garfield County, approximately 1,200 acres on the Roan Plateau 11 miles northwest of Rifle will be burned, according to a press release.

Prescribed fires help to reduce dense vegetation and other fuels, which will lower the risk of large wildfires and stimulate new vegetation growth that will benefit wildlife.

Each of the planned burns have been permitted by the state, and fire managers have developed detailed plans for each one. Residents and other people in the area may observe smoke during these burns, states the press release.

"We will only ignite these prescribed fires if conditions are ideal for a safe, effective burn, as well as for good smoke dispersal away from area communities," said UCR Fuels Management Specialist Chad Sewell. "We evaluate weather, moisture and fuel conditions before deciding whether to proceed, and human safety is always our top priority."

For more information on the BLM prescribed fires, contact Chad Sewell, 970-216-8999. For more information on the Forest Service prescribed fires, contact Jim Genung, 970-404-3150.

Recommended Stories For You

Prescribed fire smoke may affect your health. For more information, visit https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health.