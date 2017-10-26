Private memorial set for Hayden Kennedy

The parents of noted climber Hayden Kennedy have announced a private memorial service for Nov. 4 at Colorado Rocky Mountain School in Carbondale.

Kennedy, 27, a Carbondale native and 2009 CRMS graduate, took his own life Oct. 7 after an avalanche in the Montana backcountry killed his girlfriend, Inge Perkins, 23.

"Out of respect for our wish to keep the ceremony intimate, immediate family and close friends are invited to celebrate Hayden's spirit and the life journey he'd begun with Inge Perkins," Michael and Julie Kennedy wrote in a statement.

Their son was an internationally known climber. Michael Kennedy is a noted alpinist, as well, and was editor-in-chief of Climbing magazine for 30 years. Julie Kennedy is the founder of 5Point Film Festival, which features adventure films.

"For those who cannot attend, we will post video of the tribute and service on YouTube approximately 90 minutes after the conclusion of this ceremony," the statement said.

"Hayden and Inge touched many lives, and if you're not with us in Carbondale we ask you to gather with friends that day, or perhaps simply spend time outdoors with their spirits. Light a candle. Hug someone fiercely. Bake bread and share it. Go climbing or skiing or running, or sit still with the wind," the parents' statement added.

For further details or any questions, contact Lisa Dawson at Ldawson120@gmail.com or 970-456-7570.

In Hayden's memory, the Kennedy family along with the Access Fund, Black Diamond Equipment and Patagonia have established a fund to fight for the preservation of public lands.

For more information, go to http://www.haydenfund.org.