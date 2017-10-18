Public hearing for 2018 Glenwood budget today
October 18, 2017
A formal public hearing for the proposed city of Glenwood Springs 2018 budget takes place this evening during the regular City Council meeting.
The city for the coming year is proposing a general fund spending budget roughly the same as this year of a little more than $16 million. That would be on $17.3 million in projected revenues, according to the budget proposal.
The proposed budget includes a Police Department budget of $3.9 million. That includes an additional police officer fund as a result of voter passage last April of a 5 percent tax on legal marijuana in the city.
Fire Department and EMS spending is also proposed to be maintained at just under $4 million.
Also in the proposed broader city budget is a $5.6 million Acquisitions and Improvements Fund, after voters in the same April election OK'd the extension of the city's special A&I tax to fund various public improvements in Glenwood Springs.
The regular Thursday City Council meeting begins at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 101 W. Eighth St. A full copy of the proposed 2018 city budget is included in the council packet for the meeting. The budget is expected to be formally adopted in November.
