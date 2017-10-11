Redstone Castle applications to host more events put on hold

After seven months in the Pitkin County pipeline, applications seeking permission to hold numerous weddings and other events at the Redstone Castle were placed on hold Monday for belatedly identified technical legal reasons.

"We're frustrated," Steve Carver, Redstone Castle owner, told Pitkin County commissioners. "This is a very abrupt end to a long and expensive process for us."

However, the application seeking to amend the land-use code to allow the castle to be used as a special-event venue did not come to an end Wednesday.

Instead, Pitkin County commissioners scheduled a special meeting for later this month with Carver and his consultants to try to hammer out a way forward.

Carver wants the county to allow him to hold 50 "major" events and an unlimited number of smaller gatherings per year at the historic property. County zoning laws, however, only allow a maximum of three events per year to be held at the Redstone Castle.

Hosting more events requires an amendment to the zoning laws.

If Carver's proposed amendment to the text of the zoning regulation goes through, it would affect all other properties in the county with the same zoning, said Richard Neiley, assistant county attorney. That change would have had to be posted on each property and notice given to all neighbors before it could occur, he said.

A lawyer for Carver said Wednesday he believed other processes could be utilized rather than that one.

However, Carver chose to take advantage of a rare part of the county land-use code that allows owners of a historic property to have a "pre-application" work session with commissioners to get an idea of how board members feel about a proposal, said Cindy Houben, county community development director.

After that, Carver can come up with a proposal based on that input. That meeting was tentatively scheduled for Oct. 24.

Carver and his wife, April, bought the property last fall for $2.2 million at auction. They also own the Hotel Denver in Glenwood Springs.

Originally built in 1899 for coal and steel magnate John Cleveland Osgood, the Redstone Castle main residence has 23,000 square feet of living space, with 42 rooms that remain much as they were in 1903.

