Rest of new bridge girders set in coming week

The remaining nine steel tub girders for the new Grand Avenue bridge have been delivered and crews will begin erecting them starting today, according to bridge project officials.

The girders have been stored in New Castle since earlier this week, and work will commence to have them set and in place for the final span of the new, $126 million bridge by Sept. 10. The work will take place around the clock but will be wind and weather dependent.

While the overhead work is in progress, the Colorado River beneath the bridge will be closed to recreational uses and two rest areas in Glenwood Canyon with river put-ins will be closed until the work is completed.

The closure will affect the Shoshone (Exit 123) and Grizzly Creek (Exit 121) put-ins and rest areas. The rest areas at Exit 129 (Bair Ranch) and Exit 121 (No Name) will remain open.

Permitted commercial companies with vehicle permits will be authorized to run triples from Shoshone to Grizzly Creek during this time. When crews are not working overhead, the Colorado River will be open.

The bridge project public information team will send email notifications and host a daily 3 p.m. conference call, and will update the GAB Facebook and hotline voicemail, with a daily river status.

Also during the girder placement, Interstate 70 near Exit 116 and the eastbound on ramp will have intermittent 15-minute holds through Sept. 10. The I-70 Exit 114 eastbound on-ramp will be open during this time.

Crews will be staging steel girders on I-70 and picking up the girders with cranes to set for the new traffic bridge.

Bridge project officials also remind visitors and locals alike that hotels, restaurants and attractions are open for business and Colorado 82 detour traffic is typically light during weekends and off-peak times.