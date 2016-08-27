Rifle man dies in crash on I-70 | PostIndependent.com

Matthew Day, 22, of Rifle, died Saturday morning in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 east of Rifle, the Colorado State Patrol said..

The patrol said that a 2007 Toyota pickup was eastbound on I-70 near mile-marker 97 when it went off the right shoulder at about 8 a.m. Day attempted to steer back onto the roadway, but went across the lanes of traffic and into the median. The vehicle began to roll in the median, ejecting the driver. The pickup came to rest partially in the westbound lanes.

Day was declared dead on scene. The passenger, a 25-year-old male from Glenwood Springs, was checked for minor to moderate injuries and was not hospitalized, the patrol said.

Neither man was wearing a seat belt, and the patrol said alcohol was being investigated as a possible contributing factor.