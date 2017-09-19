River District names finalist to become new GM

The Colorado River District's board of directors has named Andrew (Andy) A. Mueller of Glenwood Springs as its sole final candidate to succeed Eric Kuhn as general manager of the multicounty water conservation district.

Kuhn is retiring after 36 years with the district. The river district board met Tuesday and voted unanimously naming Mueller as the lone finalist for the position.

Mueller is an attorney and a former river district board member. He also served as board president and vice president.

"The board was impressed with Mueller's credentials, background and vision for the district," board President Tom Alvey from Delta County said in a news release. "We were fortunate to have an outstanding pool of candidates from which Mr. Mueller rose to the top."

The release quoted Mueller as saying, "I'm honored and humbled by my selection. I've long held the Colorado River District in the highest regard. I look forward to working with the board and staff of the district to continue the district's history of excellence and protection of western Colorado's vital stake in the Colorado River system."

Mueller was selected after a nationwide search. Per state law, no offer of employment can be made for at least 14 days following Mueller's selection. No starting date or other details of employment have been established, the release said.

The general manager reports to the 15-member River District board of directors and is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the district and management of the 25-member staff.

Mueller is currently a partner with the Glenwood Springs law firm of Karp Neu Hanlon. He was previously the managing partner at the Ouray-based firm of Hockersmith & Mueller. Mueller served as Ouray County's director on the Colorado River District's board from 2006 to January 2015.

The Colorado Legislature created the Colorado River District in 1937 "for the conservation, use and development of the water resources of the Colorado River and its principal tributaries."