School calendar change nearly approved | PostIndependent.com

Roaring Fork Schools officials took the first step Wednesday in adopting a two-week delay to the start of the 2017-18 school year as a way to adjust for the Grand Avenue bridge detour that will begin Aug. 14.

The delayed start to the school year will be Sept. 5, the day after Labor Day, instead of Aug. 23 as would normally be the case.

The change is necessary, school district officials say, in order to adjust for traffic delays getting through Glenwood Springs that are expected when the bridge is closed and the detour put into effect. Work will also be finishing up in late August on several school construction projects from Glenwood to Basalt.

The revised calendar will include a slightly later end to the school year for students, on June 8 rather than June 6. Several mid-year changes are also included with the new calendar, including elimination of two holidays in October and April and no student days off during the fall and spring parent-teacher conferences.

The calendar changes will go before the Roaring Fork school board for a second reading on Feb. 8, and final approval is expected Feb. 22. Public comment is welcome in the meantime.