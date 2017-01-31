 Selfies: A day with the Krabloonik sled dog teams | PostIndependent.com

Selfies: A day with the Krabloonik sled dog teams

Krabloonik is a combination mountain dining and dogsledding adventure located in Snowmass Village. Danny and Gina Phillips took over operations in 2014 after previous owners were found violating three rules for dog-breeder facilities in Colorado, as well as allegations of dog abuse.