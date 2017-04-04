Selfies: Mountain Valley Developmental Services works to encourage inclusion and diversity with supported employment | PostIndependent.com

Mountain Valley Developmental Services provides a unique opportunity for its clients with its supported employment program. The program is a service to help individuals with a disability find and keep a job in the Roaring Fork and Colorado River valleys. At its core, supported employment of people with disabilities encourages inclusion, social interaction and diversity within the community. A staff of four job coaches works to assess what interests and jobs appeal to the client that is seeking employment. The process includes building a resume, interview skills, contacting businesses and setting up meetings with potential employers. Mountain Valley has clients working in careers ranging from customer service representatives to dishwashers and even ranch hands. MVDS currently has 41 clients who are employed somewhere in Garfield, Eagle and Pitkin Counties. For more information on this program go to mtnvalley.org.