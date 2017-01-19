Seven apply for Carbondale trustee seat | PostIndependent.com

Seven Carbondalians have applied for one open seat on the town’s Board of Trustees.

The appointee will fill a trustee vacancy created when Dan Richardson was elected mayor in November, and the term will run until April 2018. The trustees will select their new colleague.

The applicants, alphabetically by last name:

• James Breasted, retired from a Roaring Fork Valley surveying company, wrote that he hopes to “help formulate policies, establish zoning and/or actually acquire land for the purpose of affordable housing (for) young and old alike.”

“Having been in and out of public service in the Roaring Fork Valley since 1968, I find myself drawn once again by the prospect of helping to guide the Carbondale community in the direction of less gentrification and more affordability,” he wrote to the board.

He has served on the Aspen, Pitkin County and Carbondale planning commissions and the Aspen and Carbondale town councils.

• Beth Broome is a local veterinary technician and ranch hand. The wife of a small business owner, Broome wrote that she is a huge advocate for shopping local and supporting the small business community. And as an avid distance runner and cyclist, she’s passionate about maintaining the town’s roads and trails.

“As a member of this community, Carbondale homeowner, veterinary technician, avid athlete, local ranch hand and spouse to a Carbondale small business owner, I think I bring a great deal of ideas and values to the table.”

• Sarah Johnson brings experience in education as well as environmental and water issues.

“The growing population, changing demographics, diversity of interests, increasing environmental pressures, fiscal responsibilities, and the interconnections within the greater Roaring Fork Valley and beyond are all components of the complexity of our town that must be considered when managing the interests of our community,” she wrote.

Johnson is an instructor at Colorado Mountain College, owner of Wild Rose Consulting, works for Colorado Foundation for Water Education and is the communications director for St. Mary of the Crown Catholic Church.

• Rebecca Moller, a local paralegal and chair on the Parks and Recreation Commission, said that, having volunteered on the commission for the last 10 years, she brings valuable insight into how the Board of Trustees should engage with its various and critical volunteer boards.

Paying special attention to the town’s failed tax proposal for infrastructure, Moller wrote that the board is “going to have to ask the voters to support another tax increase in the future, and I would like the opportunity to help Carbondale create a plan … that would allow Carbondale residents to support it” — or otherwise find a way to increase the tax base without a tax.

• Doc Philip, who has lived in Carbondale for 27 years and the Roaring Fork Valley for 48 years, also applied for the seat.

Philip is opposed to big money moving into Carbondale, as he saw it move into Aspen, and push out working-class people. In his application he repeatedly refers to “dysfunctional” billionaires moving into Carbondale.

• Erica Sparhawk, a Carbondale native, wrote that she brings more than 10 years’ experience in conservation, green building and energy efficiency technology. She has been the program manager at Clean Energy Economy for the Region since 2010.

“By joining the Board of Trustees, I want to be part of a group that is a proactive, engaged and empowering team of representatives that does our best for Carbondale. I’m a homegrown, global-thinking, engaged resident of Carbondale, and I think I’d do an excellent job working for and with our community.”

• April Spaulding, a landscape photographer and server at the Village Smithy, wrote in her application that “my passion to become a part of the trustee board is born out of a desire to help, serve and become a part of the decision-making of our town.” She noted her 30 years of experience serving on community boards and wrote that “the experience and knowledge I have accrued in my life through the varied boards I have had the privilege to serve on would be an asset to the council.”

Those include boards for Little League, booster clubs, the American Legion and the Ladies Auxiliary Board.

Michael Durant also submitted an application, but in the meantime he was appointed to chair the town’s planning commission, so he withdrew his application to become a trustee.

Interviews with the applicants will be during the board’s Jan. 24 meeting, though interviews also may stretch into multiple meetings.