Shannon Meyer to be new Response executive director

Response, an Aspen-based nonprofit agency that supports victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, has named Shannon Meyer of Carbondale as its new executive director.

Meyer comes to Response with deep nonprofit management experience after a long career in land conservation both locally and nationally.

"Shannon's background in nonprofit management will keep Response on our game as a thriving organization," Amy Throm, president of the Response Board of Directors, said in a news release.

"As a longtime valley resident with a passion for our mission, she is perfectly positioned to become a strong voice for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault."

When she arrived in the Roaring Fork Valley from Montana in 1999, Meyer took over as director of the Western Colorado Agricultural Heritage Fund. In 2003, she helped shepherd through a merger between this ranchland conservation group and the Aspen Valley Land Trust.

After the merger, she became AVLT's associate director, a position she held until 2007. For the last seven years, she has worked for the national Land Trust Alliance as Southwest/CA senior program manager, advising, mentoring and training land trust staff and board across seven states.

"I couldn't be more thrilled for this opportunity to help move Response to the next level of success," Meyer said in the release. "The services provided by Response are so important to our community — both in its support services for victims and the crucial prevention education work. I am inspired by our dedicated staff, volunteers and board and am honored to be a part of it."

Response's services include a 24-hour crisis line, individual advocacy, emergency short-term shelter, help with safety planning and protection orders, referrals to other community organizations, and immigration assistance.

Prevention education programs are presented in area schools on subjects such as healthy relationships, teen dating violence, gender stereotypes, and sexual assault bystander intervention.

In addition to the executive director, the Response staff includes Txell Pedragosa, program director; Jackie de Achaval, bilingual program manager; and Claire Driscoll, operations manager. Response was founded in 1983 by Peg McGavock, Sue Smedstad, Kristen Maire and Ida Truscott to meet the need for confidential advocacy on behalf of abuse survivors and their families.