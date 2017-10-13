Silt town trustee resigns in anger

Silt has a vacant seat on its Board of Trustees after T.J. Tucker resigned Sept. 11.

"Thank you to the citizens of Silt for giving me the opportunity to serve the community," Tucker read in a statement at the council meeting that night. "It's with a heavy heart that I have to make this announcement, but it's been said in multiple meetings by staff and board members that the fact that my wife works for this town long before you elected me is causing a lot of the problems this town is facing. And however ignorant that might sound, several in this room believe it to be true."

He said this perception has undermined his position as a board member.

His wife is deputy town clerk/deputy treasurer.

“The threat of a lawsuit for how I vote on certain issues has completely compromised my position.”T.J. Tuckerex member, Board of Trustees

"The threat of a lawsuit for how I vote on certain issues has completely compromised my position," he said. "I believe that the relationship between this board and staff and this board itself, of its members, is completely broken. Whether it's ignorance, pride or incompetence I cannot say, but what I can say is that several changes need to be made before this town that we live in can succeed."

While it is unclear to what specific allegations Tucker was referring, the trustees met for an executive session after the Aug. 14 meeting for discussion of a personnel matter. Tucker was absent from the next meeting on Aug. 28.

The Town of Silt will have 60 days to fill Tucker's seat without being required to hold a special election.

Town Clerk Sheila McIntyre said the town has already received three applicants for the vacancy and expects the town to fill the seat before that deadline.

The deadline for applications is Oct. 17, and the board will conduct interviews with all applicants during the Oct. 20 meeting. McIntyre expects a decision to be made that night.

While Tucker's term was until 2020, whoever takes his seat will need to run again in the 2018 election.

The last time Silt had to fill a vacant seat was when former board member Dylan Lewis moved to Glenwood Springs in 2016. His seat was filled by current board member Justin Brintnall, who was voted in among five other applicants.