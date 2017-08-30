Soo Bahk Do to play at NC market

This week should be great fun at the market. Don't fret if you see rain clouds. While they may be all around in the afternoon, so far we've been spared a rain storm. We must be in just the right place. The clouds just fly by!

For entertainment we have the Soo Bahk Do group from Rocky Mountain Arts performing a demonstration of their art. Our music this week comes to us from Swanson & Snow with their easy listening groove that is sure to please. Kalebs Katch will be back with their Salmon Wraps and delicious seafood for sale, too. A few of us purchased scallops and shrimp when they were here last and it was excellent. Lucky Dog will be with us, too. Grab a Chicago Dog if you're not into seafood.

Other vendors continue to include Juicy Acres with their fresh vegetables and, of course, peaches. New Castle Gardens has an array of organic garden supplies to help your garden through these hot August and early September days. If you're into hydroponics, look for Hydroponics & Organic Garden Supply, too. If they haven't sold out they might have huge ready-to-enjoy vegetable plants on sale. Buy one, get one.

You'll find lots of other good stuff from crystals to massage to kettle corn here for you to enjoy. Don't forget to stop at the market booth as you come in to enter our weekly drawing for a variety of nice surprises, buy eggs or just say hello to Noreen, Linda and Pam. They are here to help you navigate the market.

Tickets are just $1. We use the money to support market activities and hire the bands each year. We appreciate and thank all of you who participate in the drawing each week.

Come on in. Sit on the circle or bring a chair and enjoy the evening with us from 4:30-7:30 p.m.