Strange storms continue | PostIndependent.com

Strange storms continue

Wednesday evening rush-hour traffic makes its way across the Grand Avenue bridge and backs up past downtown Glenwood after a quick storm mixed with rain and snow made its way across town. Recent warmer temperatures have brought more rain than snow in the last couple of days bringing strange but much needed moisture to the Roaring Fork Valley.Chelsea Self / Post Independent |

